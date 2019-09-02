Hookah parlours come under police scanner in Rourkela

Rourkela: Hookah bars in Rourkela city have now come under the scanner of the police over allegations of sale and consumption of tobacco and similar types of contraband items.

While a hookah parlour was raided near National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Rourkela yesterday, the cops continued their drive to curb the illegal business and raided more bars under Raghunathpali police limits last night.

Reportedly, after getting complaints about the illegal activity running in the area, a special squad of police conducted a raid at the hookah bar functioning inside ‘Curry Pot’ hotel. Following the raid different kinds of flavoured tobacco including other items used for assembling hookah were seized.

Besides this, speculations regarding the customers calling themselves social workers and social media journalist are also afloat. It is also being said that few youths portraying themselves to be relatives of former police officials are also regular customers at these hookah parlours.

While the hookah bar was operating since over a year, the raid was conducted upon the directives of the Superintendent of Police.