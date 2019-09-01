Hookah bar raided behind NIT campus in Rourkela

Rourkela: Police on Saturday night raided a hookah bar located behind National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Rourkela and seized huge quantity of flavoured tobacco.

According to reports, after getting complaints about the illegal activity running near the back gate of NIT campus, a special squad of Sector 3 Police Station conducted a raid at the hookah bar and seized different kinds of flavoured tobacco including other items used for assembling hookah.

On seeing the police approaching, the persons involved in the illegal business and those who had come to smoke hookah managed to flee the spot. However, a worker of the illegal shop was apprehended and detained for questioning. Reportedly, he has been released on Personal Recognizance (PR) Bond.

On the other hand, the police have sent the flavoured tobacco samples for examination. Besides, a scientific team is also examining several samples of flavoured tobacco and hookahs seized during the raid.

If sources are to be believed the hookah bar was being run illegally in a shop named ‘Friends Cafe’. Sources said the illegal bar belongs to a person who also owns a dance bar in Udit Nagar area.

The illegal hookah bar was closed 2-3 months ago following complaints. However, the illegal unit again started operating for a couple of days and youths, especially students were seen making a beeline to the cafe, sources added.