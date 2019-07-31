Hong Kong raises tropical cyclone signal 8 as typhoon Wipha inches closer

Hong Kong: Hong Kong has raised tropical cyclone signal 8 on Wednesday as schools, financial institutions and offices were closed, reports said.

The reports said workers have left work early to get home before typhoon Wipha batters the city.

The observatory said: “The gale or storm signal, No. 8 is expected to remain in force for most of rest of today”.

It said the highest warning signal is 10. The approaching storm brought heavy rain, strong wind and stormy seas.

Reports said the city’s financial markets shut early and would not reopen on Thursday if the typhoon signal remains at 8 or higher at 9 a.m. (0100 GMT).

Business transactions will be suspended for the whole day if the storm signal is still at 8 or higher at noon on Thursday.