Hong Kong raises tropical cyclone signal 8 as typhoon Wipha inches closer

HeadlinesInternational
By pragativadinewsservice
Hong Kong raises tropical cyclone
17

Hong Kong: Hong Kong has raised tropical cyclone signal 8 on Wednesday as schools, financial institutions and offices were closed, reports said.

The reports said workers have left work early to get home before typhoon Wipha batters the city.

The observatory said: “The gale or storm signal, No. 8 is expected to remain in force for most of rest of today”.

Related Posts

Lightning, rainfall alert for eight Odisha districts

1 killed, over 20 feared trapped as bank roof collapses in…

NITIAayog praises train coach-shaped anganwadi centre in…

It said the highest warning signal is 10. The approaching storm brought heavy rain, strong wind and stormy seas.

Reports said the city’s financial markets shut early and would not reopen on Thursday if the typhoon  signal remains at 8 or higher at 9 a.m. (0100 GMT).

Business transactions will be suspended for the whole day if the storm signal is still at 8 or higher at noon on Thursday.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.