Honest act of “Mo Bus” crew again, return lost valuables of a teacher

Bhubaneswar: Once again the Mo Bus staff have proved that they are always with people and helping passengers sincerely, in case of needs.

Sujata Nayak, a teacher of BJEM School in Bhubaneswar was travelling in “Mo Bus” yesterday. At the end of her journey, she left her purse having gold ornaments, cash and bank debit card in the bus and alighted at her destination.

At the end of the trip, the Bus Guide and Captain (conductor and driver) found that purse left in the bus. Both the Guide and Captain returned that purse to their higher authority at the respective bus depot. The same purse was later handed over at CRUT Office for onward return to that passenger. The same lady passenger was called to CRUT Office today to receive her lost valuables.

The Managing Director of CRUT personally handed over the purse to that lady passenger and appreciated those Crew (Captain-Bulu Pradhan and Guide- Jibanjyoti Rout) for their honesty and sincerity to their duty. The lady passenger made an appeal to the public to travel in “Mo Bus” for their safety and security and she personally thanked CRUT on receipt of her purse from him.

The CRUT authorities also felicitated the Mo Bus Captain and Guide.