Honduras plane crash kills five

Tegucigalpa: Four Canadians and an American pilots died on Saturday as their small plane crashed into the sea off the Honduran island of Roatan .

They were on vacation trip. Firefighters said the plane plunged into the sea near the town of Dixon Cove, a few minutes after taking off from the island’s airport.

The deceased were identified as Bradley Post, Bailey Sony, Tomy Dubler and pilot Patrick Forseth.

The rescuers said the other Canadian pilot and Anthony Dubler survived for sometime after the crash, but succumbed to injuries at the Roatan hospital.

The cause of the crash is yet to be identified immediately. The registration details of the aircraft were not immediately available.

The crash occurred as the aircraft was headed toward the city of Trujillo, about 77 kilometers (48 miles) from Roatan.