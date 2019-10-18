Honda’s National Road Safety Awareness: Over 2100 college students sensitised in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Contributing towards building a collision-free India on roads tomorrow, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.’s (HMSI) brought its National Road Safety Awareness program to Bhubaneswar and sensitised over 2100 college students of Maharshi Women’s College.

Spread over 4 days, Honda’s National Road Safety Awareness program helped students to understand the importance of safety on road be it walking as a pedestrian or as a two-wheeler rider or four-wheeler driver. Since the national flag-off of this social responsibility program 10 months ago, Honda 2Wheelers India has educated more than 2.40 Lac school & college students in over 110 cities on road safety.

Speaking on Honda’s commitment towards sensitising the youth on road safety, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President – Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Safety is Honda’s top priority. As a responsible corporate in the mobility business, we are pro-actively educating people across all age groups on road safety at our traffic training park in Bhubaneswar. Our National Road Safety Awareness initiative is the next step towards transforming children of today and building a safer future for tomorrow. At Honda, we are delighted to reach over 2.30 lac individuals in Bhubaneswar and will continue to further aggravate the right safety habits in society.”

Honda’s National Road Safety Awareness program made learning fun yet scientific through:

SCIENTIFICALLY DEVISED LEARNING MODULE: Honda’s skilled instructors set the foundation with theory sessions for students on road rules, traffic signs and safe riding etiquettes

INTERACTIVE VIRTUAL LEARNING: With many college students either being new or potential future riders, Honda’s virtual simulator increased students’ risk prediction ability on roads before actual riding

EXISTING DRIVERS HONING RIDING SKILLS: Those students who are already existing riders tested and honed their riding skills through slow riding activities and riding on narrow planks

WOMEN EMPOWERMENT THROUGH DREAM RIDING PROGRAM: Honda’s safety instructors empowered female students to independently ride a two-wheeler in just 4 hours under Dream Riding program – designed exclusively for women. The women-focused program offers free of cost riding training to every woman who wants to become an independent two-wheeler rider

LEARNING IN A FUN WAY: To ensure that the young students could learn more about road safety, Honda also conducted fun educational activities like road safety games and quizzes on a daily basis