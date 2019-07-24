Honda receives CII GreenCo Star Performer Award 2019

New Delhi: India’s most trusted two-wheeler brand Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) was recently presented with coveted GreenCo Star Performer Award at the 8th edition of CII GreenCo Summit.

Honda’s manufacturing plant in Narsapura (Karnataka) was recognised with the award for its environmental sustainable initiatives.

Taking sustainable initiatives, Narsapura Plant reduced its water consumption by over 80,000 KL per year by the process of recycling and reuse. The manufacturing plant has also saved around 52.8 million kWh per year through on-site and off-site solar energy utilization. In addition to this, several initiatives such as solar dishes, solar sludge drying, waste heat recovery and cohesive painting contribute towards the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Out of the eleven green-rated companies to receive these awards across all industries, Honda 2Wheelers India is the first and only two-wheeler manufacturer to receive this recognition. Mr. V Sridhar – Group Vice President& Director, Manufacturing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and Mr. Joseph Selvaraj-Division Head-Plant Engineering, Narsapura Plant, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India received the award at CII GreenCo Summit 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. V Sridhar, Group Vice President& Director, Manufacturing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “We at Honda are committed to give Blue Skies for Our Children and constantly work to contribute towards the cause of environment by bringing in green technology into our products and processes. We are very happy that our efforts towards a greener environment have been recognized by CII. This award will further encourage us to explore and research more avenues to go green.”

Honda 2Wheelers India wins 4 more awards

In addition to this, Honda’s Narsapura Manufacturing plant bagged two prominent recognitions –‘Most Innovative Project’ award and ‘Most Useful Project’ award at the 6th edition of CII Environmental Best Practices Award 2019, organised in association with United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). The award was presented for Narsapura’s project on ‘Approach towards net zero factories on water and energy’.

Making its debut at the awards, Honda’s Tapukara(Rajasthan) plant received recognition for ‘Most Innovative EnvironmentProject’awardand ‘Most Useful Environment Project’ award for its ‘Geothermal Air-Conditioning Cooling’.

Honda’s Narsapura and Tapukara manufacturing plants were among the top three winners of the ‘Most Useful Project’ award. Total nine companies all across India received the ‘Most Innovative Project’ award at the Summit.

About CII GreenCo Summit

The annual CII GreenCo summit is organised to further advance the need and importance of green initiatives in the Indian industry and enable sharing of latest green concepts and technologies. The 8th edition of the GreenCo Summit was organised under the theme of fostering and promoting sustainable models focusing on the manufacturing sectors, including sectors like the automobile.

CII GreenCo Star Performer Award is an award that recognises outstanding performance among existing green-rated companies which implement various eco-friendly and innovative projects. The GreenCo Platinum is a rating system started in 2008 by CII. The rating system is valid only for a period of three years and makes the companies eligible to compete for GreenCo Star Performer Award. Honda’s Narsapura Manufacturing Plant was conferred with Platinum Rating in December 2018 and immediately won GreenCo Star Performer Award.

Environment Best Practices Awards is presented by CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) to the companies who make a significant and measurable contribution towards development or use of cleaner technologies, processes or practices for environmental protection. In this 6th edition of awards, out of 140 companies all across the sectors in India, only 17 were shortlisted for the presentation.