Honda launches CBR650R at Rs 7.70 lakh

Gurugram: The wait for enthusiasts chasing the rush of racetracks is finally over! Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today launched its latest sports middleweight model Honda CBR650R at Rs. 7.70 lakhs (ex-showroom PAN India).

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “It was just last week that we announced the establishment of new premium big bike business vertical – the Honda BigWing in India.CBR650R further strengthens the model line up to be sold & serviced under Honda BigWing. Delivering a sporty & powerful performance with Honda’s Racing pedigree, the all-new CBR650R is set to excite middleweight biking enthusiasts.”

CBR650R – The beast on track!

Unleash Your Racing Spirit: The new CBR650R comes equipped with a powerful 649cc liquid cooled four-cylinder, DOHC 16-valve engine, for an enriched high tuned performance

Total Control: From rapid downshifting to smoothly controlled corner entry, the Assist/Slipper Clutch allows you to confidently experience the thrills of the CBR650R while Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) maintains rear wheel traction and can be switched off should the rider choose to.

Sharper Chassis: As a high-revving sports machine lives in the turns, the CBR650R’s chassis is 6kg lighter than its predecessor for faster side-to-side steering agility. The new, adjustable 41 mm Showa Separate Fork Function (SFF) USD forks offer superior suspension response.

Enhanced Braking: Always Ready to race, the CBR650R also allows easy pauses with enhanced braking. The dual radial-mount calipers match a single-piston rear caliper for improved balance. The dual-channel ABS maintains smooth control in wet or dry conditions

Roaring Wild: The 4 exhaust downpipes sweep together around the front of the engine, and the specially designed muffler delivers an electrifying roar, giving the rider a unique symphony flagging off every ride!

Fireblade DNA Bleeding Passion: Taking cues directly from the Fireblade, CBR650R features new styling with its sharp, aggressive lines and extended side fairings plus super-short rear section. Modern full LED lighting with a narrow dual headlamp akin to the Fireblade and a digital LCD display enhances its bold looks. The view forward is pure sports; the handlebars clip-on below the top yoke and the instruments feature a Gear Position and Shift-Up indicator.

Revealed at 2018 EICMA Show in Milan, CBR650R replaces CBR650F under Honda’s sports middleweight line up. Drawn directly from Fireblade Super Sports style – and adding something extra all it’s own – the 2019 CBR650R indicates a potent shot of sporty ability designed to be explored and enjoyed on the street. The CBR650R is available in 2 vibrant colours – Grand Prix Red & Gunpowder Black Metallic. Attractively priced at Rs. 7.70 lakhs (ex-showroom pan India) the CBR650R will be available at 22 WingWorld and one exclusive BigWing Honda dealership.