Honda celebrates 5th anniv of Bhubaneswar & Cuttack Traffic Training Parks

Bhubaneswar: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) today celebrated the momentous 5th anniversary of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Traffic Training Park in association with Regional Transport Authority, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The 5th anniversary of Honda’s adopted Bhubaneswar Traffic Park was celebrated in presence of Mr. Anil Kumar Samal, IAS, Transport Commissioner & Chairman State Transport Authority, Odisha, Mr. P K Mohanty, Regional Transport Officer, Bhubaneswar-I, Mr. Sanjay Behera, Regional Transport Officer, Bhubaneswar-II. At the occasion, Honda also inaugurated its next safety initiative – 2019 Road safety summer camp for school children.

With the objective of making roads safer for everyone in Odisha, Honda adopted the Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Traffic Training Parks in June, 2014.

In the 5 years since then, Honda has educated over 2 lac residents of Odisha on road safety from its traffic training parks in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack. This includes over 70,000 children and 1.4 lac adults. Moreover, Honda’s Dream Riding initiative has empowered over 8,000 females to become independent two-wheeler riders. Additionally, over 50,000 two-wheeler licence applicants in Bhubaneswar have been educated by Honda 2Wheelers India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Being in the business of mobility, road safety education is an integral part of Honda’s corporate social responsibility. With a strong intention of making road use safer in all aspects, we are extensively educating society on road safety through our two traffic parks in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. We are delighted to share that within 5 years Honda has trained over 2 lac residents of Odisha on road safety. As a next step to increase road safety awareness from early age, Honda is bringing the 2019 unique road safety summer camp for school kids.”

Honda celebrates 5th anniversary with 2019 road safety summer camp:

Nationally, Honda’s summer camps at its traffic parks across India is sensitizing school students on road safety. After educating over 4,700 school children across India on road safety in a fun way, the 2019 Summer Camp for school children has now reached Bhubaneswar. Starting today, Honda’s skilled safety instructors will spread awareness on safer road usage to over 350 school children till 29th June, 2019 at the Road Safety & Traffic Training Park, Bhubaneswar.

Making learning on serious topic of road safety more fun, Honda is conducting activities for school kids like:

INTERACTIVE SESSION: Honda’s specially trained road safety instructors to educate children about the do’s and don’ts while commuting in a school bus and cycling.

PRACTICAL LEARNING: School going kids will learn to ride their cycle safely, or as a pillion on two-wheeler and importance of safety gear on roads. To make this learning more practical and fun, children will learn on the specially imported CRF50 motorcycles.

SERIOUS LEARNING THROUGH FUN APPROACH: Honda will also conduct Safety riding theory session and fun educational activities like road safety games and quizzes on daily basis.

Honda’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:

For Honda, road safety comes first. In India, Honda has spread road safety awareness to over 26 lac Indians since 2001. Under its CSR commitment, Honda’s safety riding and training programmes held daily at its 14 adopted traffic parks across India (2 in Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Yeola, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ludhiana, Coimbatore, Karnal, Thane, and Trichy).