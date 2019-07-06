Honda begins NSF250R cup – brings biggest revolution to Indian motorsports

Chennai: The Day 1 of MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2019 Round 2 saw the kick start of much-awaited IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup – NSF 250R class.

The inaugural round of the NSF250R cup started with a bang and saw young riders Mohammad Mikail, Varoon S. and Kavin S tame the race track.

Marking their dominance, IDEMITSU Honda Ten10 Racing team won total of 5 podiums in race 1 of PS165cc and PS201-300cc categories. Today’s races saw Rajiv Sethu and Yashas R.L grab double podiums in the PS165cc category and Mathana Kumar grabbing the first podium finish in the opening round of PS201-300cc category.

Speaking on today’s race, Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. Said, “Today was all about our next-gen riders! The races of NSF250R and CBR150R of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent cup were the most exhilarating ones to watch where our young finds performed with extreme finesse and skill on track clocking in exceptional timings. Infact, Varoon a 16-year-old from Chennai clocked the fastest lap time riding on his NSF250R. Adding to this, I am happy that Honda is performing in full force across all categories of the National Championship. Maintaining lead in PS165cc and PS201-300cc categories, we finished Day 1 on a high note claiming a total of 5 podiums. Following our results today, we are confident that Race 2 tomorrow will also give us good results and justify the potential of all racers.”

IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup – NSF250R

Creating more opportunities to fast track the growth of young Indian riders, MMRT played host to the first-ever NSF250R cup in India. A total of 8 riders aged between 12-19 years participated in the NSF250R cup.

Racing on the Moto3 machine, Race 1 was dominated by Mohammad Mikail who overpowered others with a massive lead of 2.380 seconds (Total lap time 11:14:583). Recording the best lap time of 1:49.446 seconds in today’s race was 16-year-old lad Varoon S. Joining them was newly discovered talent Kavin Samaar who finished the race at third position with race time of 11:18:128 while Kritik Habib missed the podium finish by just 0.9 seconds.

Youngest of all, the 12-year-old first-time rider Sarthak Shrikant finished at 5th position in today’s race improving his lap time by a phenomenal 5 seconds from yesterday’s qualifying.

IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup – CBR150R

In a tight race between the 11 talent hunt riders, the Bengaluru boy Samuel Martin clinched podium win. Chasing him to the finish line was 15-year-old Lalrinzuala Tlau who pushed Lal Nunsanga to the third position, thus claiming the second spot in race 1. Despite closing in third, Lal Nunsanga clocked the best lap time of 2:10:462 seconds in today’s race.

INMRC -ProStock 165cc

Post today’s qualifying race, the experienced rider Rajiv Sethu started off from the third position on the grid and jumped to the 1st position in the 4th lap of race 1. Thereafter, Rajiv maintained his lead till the end with just 0.096 seconds ahead of Jagan Kumar. Following him at the third place was Chennai boy Yashas R.L who closed the race with a total time of 12:11:089.

INMRC – ProStock 201-300cc

The maiden race of the Pro-Stock 201-300cc category saw Mathana Kumar from Honda Erula Racing gaining speed over B. Aravind with a gap of just 0.032 seconds over him. In a highly competitive race, IDEMITSU Honda Ten10 Racing riders B. Aravind and Anish Shetty crossed the chequred line at the 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

Following Anish in a back to back chase was the trio of Abishek V, Prabhu V and Mithun Kumar who lapped back home with a difference of 2 seconds in their total time.