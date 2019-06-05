Home Ministry prepares list of top 10 terrorists to be eliminated in J&K

New Delhi: The Centre has issued a list of top 10 terrorists operating in the J&K who need to be eliminated at the earliest for peace in the region.

The new Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been focusing on eradication of terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, according to official sources.

Sources said the list includes wanted terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen and Al Badr based on inputs shared with the Ministry by Jammu & Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Intelligence Bureau (IB).

According to reports, six of the top 10 militants named in the list belong to Hizbul Mujahideen, two from JeM, and one each from LeT and Al Badr terrorist organisation.

Those mentioned on top of the list are: LeT commander Wasim Ahmed alias Osama, active in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, chief Hizbul Mujahideen commander and Riyaz Naikoo alias Mohammed Bin Qasim.

The other terrorists in the list are Hizbul Mujahideen’s Anantnag district commander Mohammad Asraf Khan, Baramulla district commander Mehraj-ud-Din, a cadre of Srinagar Dr Saifulla, Pulwama district commander Arshad-ul-Haq and Ajaj Ahmad Malik.

The list also includes Javed Matoo alias Faisal alias Shakib alias Musab, Divisional Commander of Al Badar in North Kashmir, Zaheed Sheikh alias Omar Afghani of JeM and chief operational commander of JeM Hafiz Umar, a resident of Pakistan.

The list was revised to update the Home Minister about the targets of security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah has directed the concerned officials in the Home Ministry and security agencies to continue with the zero-tolerance policy across the country.