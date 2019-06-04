Home Ministry discusses lifting delimitation freeze in J&K

New Delhi: The Home Ministry on Tuesday discussed the proposal to lift the freeze on delimitation in J&K to provide larger representation in the state Assembly.

Official sources said the newly-appointed Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik discussed about the pros and cons of the proposal. The meeting was also attended by Home Secretary and IB chief.

Reports said if the delimitation becomes a reality then it could alter the electoral map of the state enabling a larger representation from Jammu given the size.

According to reports, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was created in 1939. The Sheikh Abdullah government in the state brought 43 seats in Kashmir, 30 for Jammu and two for Ladakh region.

Presently Jammu and Kashmir has 87 seats of which Jammu has 37, Kashmir 46 and Ladakh has four.

The delimitation could help change the composition of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly through reservations to communities such as Sippis, Bakerwals and Gujjars who were given ST status in 1991.

Waheed Ur Rehman Para, Leader of PDP said: “BJP is trying to pit Jammu Vs Kashmir. We have no enmity against Jammu, the real problem is to address the core issues, and most important thing is to win the hearts and minds of people here.”