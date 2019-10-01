Home Minister’s West Bengal visit to allay NRC fears

Kolkata: Home Minister Amit Shah will to dispel fears on NRC during West Bengal visit on Tuesday. He will address particularly the party’s core Hindu voters.

Shah will inaugurate a community Durga Puja on Tuesday during his first visit to the city after joining the Union cabinet.

The Home Minister’s main programme is at the citizens’ convention on the NRC at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. This is especially in the backdrop of the panic seen across West Bengal about a possible NRC exercise.

There has been a mad rush in West Bengal over the past few days at panchayat and civic offices, block administrative buildings, post offices and banks where people make a beeline to procure and rectify their documents for the NRC exercise in the state.