Home Minister’s West Bengal visit to allay NRC fears

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Home Minister’s West Bengal
4

Kolkata: Home Minister Amit Shah will to dispel fears on NRC during West Bengal visit on Tuesday. He will address particularly the party’s core Hindu voters.

Shah will inaugurate a community Durga Puja on Tuesday during his first visit to the city after joining the Union cabinet.

Related Posts

Ponzi scam: Calcutta HC grants anticipatory bail to former…

KS Dhatwalia appointed as new PIB DG

Sri Lankan Navy attacks 2000 TN fishermen in Indian waters

The Home Minister’s main programme is at the citizens’ convention on the NRC at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. This is especially in the backdrop of the panic seen across West Bengal about a possible NRC exercise.

There has been a mad rush in West Bengal over the past few days at panchayat and civic offices, block administrative buildings, post offices and banks where people make a beeline to procure and rectify their documents for the  NRC exercise in the state.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Ponzi scam: Calcutta HC grants anticipatory bail to former…

KS Dhatwalia appointed as new PIB DG

Sri Lankan Navy attacks 2000 TN fishermen in Indian waters

1 of 3,006