Home Minister seeks report on violence in West Bengal

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah has sought the ‘ground report’ from the West Bengal government on BJP-TMC clashes recently, according to reports.

The incident of violence had left four people dead in North 24 Parganas on Saturday.

According to reports, three BJP workers and one TMC worker lost their lives in the clash.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was quoted by news agencies as saying that the Union Home ministry has asked for a report from the state government on the matter. He said there is a lot of anger among the people over the incident.

It is worthwhile to mention that clashes between the two party workers broke out over the removal of party flags in the district.

While the TMC has alleged that BJP was behind the firing that took place in the area, BJP has claimed that TMC was targeting their workers in “planned manner”.

BJP leader Mukul Roy also alleged that four BJP workers were shot dead while one TMC worker was reportedly killed in clashes on Saturday.

Widespread violence involving the BJP and the TMC was witnessed during Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, with both parties trading charges over the issue. The polls have come to an end, but the parties still remain at loggerheads.