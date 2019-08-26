Home Minister reviews operations against Naxals with CMs

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Home Minister reviews
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reviewed operations against Naxals and development activities undertaken in the area with Chief Ministers.

Chief ministers Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Naveen Patnaik (Odisha), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh), Raghubar Das (Jharkhand), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) besides top police and civil officials of 10 Naxal affected states attended the meeting.

A home ministry official said: “The home minister reviewed ongoing operations against Naxals and the development activities undertaken in Naxal affected areas”.

This is first of its kind after Shah assumed charge as home minister about three months ago.

The 10 Maoists-hit states are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

pragativadinewsservice
