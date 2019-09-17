Home Minister content with CRPF security, refuses NSG cover

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah refused to be covered by NSG protection and will prefer to continue with CRPF security, according to reports.

It is worthwhile to note that Shah faces the highest level of the threat after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All his predecessors from Rajnath Singh to P Chidambaram, Sushil Kumar Shinde and Shivraj Singh were secured by the NSG.

The Home Minister is protected by 100 paramilitary military commandos who also provide ASL (advanced security liaison) at his residence and office, as well as for his travels.

While the Delhi Police protect the outer periphery of Shah’s residence, the local state police are entrusted with the security of the outer ring during his public programmes and VIP traffic movement when he travels outside the capital.

The 6A Krishna Menon Marg where Amit Shah has moved in by virtue of being the home minister is guarded by over 50 Delhi policemen.