Home Minister chairs meeting at Parliament with key officials

By pragativadinewsservice
Home Minister chairs meeting
New Delhi: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has chaired an important meeting with key officials at Parliament on Sunday, reports said.

The meeting was attended by Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The meeting was held amid brewing tensions in Jammu and Kashmir over troops deployment. The reports also said intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar, RAW’s Samant Goel and other senior officials also attended the crucial meeting held to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports also suggested that Home Minister Shah could visit Jammu and Kashmir for three days after the Budget Session of Parliament to monitor the security situation in the state.

In the last few weeks, a massive security build-up has taken place in the state with the Centre deploying additional troops.

The government’s move to beef up security in the region has sparked a political storm in the state with leaders of all major parties including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and NC leader Omar Abdullah raising concerns over the situation.

