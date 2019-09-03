Home Minister Amit Shah meets Kashmiri delegation in Delhi

New Delhi: The Home Minister Amit Shah has met a Kashmiri delegation in Delhi on Tuesday. This is Shah’s first interaction with them after scrapping of Article 370.

Shah met the delegation at the North Block here in the national capital.

The Kashmiri delegation has twenty-two sarpanches from the Valley, who bravely contested the panchayat elections in spite of threat to their lives from terrorists. They met Shah and other top officials of the Home Ministry.

Sources said the Home Minister will be listening to all of them and hold talks to bring normalcy in the Valley.