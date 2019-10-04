Home Minister Amit Shah chairs High Level Meeting on Border Security

New Delhi: Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah chaired a High Level Meeting to review the current status of Border Security and measures to be taken to strengthen it further.

The meeting was attended by Home Secretary, Secretary (Border Management), Special Secretary (Internal Security) and Directors General of Border Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Assam Rifles, along with other senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Shah stressed upon Modi Government’s policy of ‘Zero Tolerance’ towards terrorism, insurgency, corruption as well as smuggling of weapons, narcotics and cattle. He directed the senior officers to take stringent measures against these practices. The Home Minister also directed the DGs to identify all issues affecting border security and submit a detailed action plan to the Ministry in this regard.

The Home Minister stressed that it must be ensured that best facilities for housing, health and training are available to the security personnel who are posted on the border. “We must keep in mind that 130 crore countrymen are safe because of these security personnel on the border”, he said.