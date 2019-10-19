Home guard found hanging in Puri

Puri: The body of a home guard was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the Senior Officers’ Mess of the police department under Seashore Police Station limits here in Puri district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Saroj Pradhan of Berboi area under Delang block.

According to sources, inmates of Pradhan this morning found him hanging from a ceiling fan inside the Senior Officers’ Mess and alerted the same to the senior officials.

On intimation, police reached the spot and seized the body to a local hospital for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death was registered and a probe was initiated.

