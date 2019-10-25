Home guard found hanging at private nursing home in Khurda

Khurda: Police on Friday recovered the body of a home guard hanging inside a private nursing home situated near the district collector’s office in Khurda district.

The deceased was identified as Pramod Bhola.

According to sources, staffers of the nursing home spotted the Pramod’s body and immediately alerted the police about the same.

Local police reached the spot and sent the body to the local hospital for post-mortem.

Though the exact reason behind the death of Pramod remained unknown, it is suspected that he committed suicide after an altercation with his wife who works at the hospital.

Besides this, the town police also collected the CCTV footage of the hospital in order to continue the probe, sources said.