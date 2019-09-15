Hollywood’s Christopher Nolan & Robert Pattinson arrive in India, fans can’t keep calm

Mumbai: Iconic Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan and actor Robert Pattinson have arrived in Mumbai to shoot for the much-hyped Hollywood project, “Tenet“.

The film also features Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia, besides John David Washington.

Only one lucky fan was able to click a selfie with Robert on September 14. More fans got a chance to interact with the Batman star, later on, in the hotel, where he was staying.

The 33-year-old actor, who recently attended TIFF 2019 for his film The Lighthouse, was happy to oblige the fans with some photos. The actor kept it casual cool in a black shirt, beige pants, a black snapback and black and orange sneakers.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker Nolan and “Twilight” hero Pattinson, along with the film’s cast and crew, arrived in Mumbai early on Friday for a schedule of 10 days.

The film’s team is stationed in the south Mumbai for the shoot. They will film crucial action sequences in India.

Nolan has planned to shoot the film in seven countries including Italy, UK, Estonia apart from India.

An interesting casting in the film is Dimple. She grabbed a lot of attention on social media when she was spotted in the city flaunting her new hair colour, reportedly for her role, which gave the 61-year-old actress an ultra-glam appeal.

