Hollywood star Will Smith to star in adaptation of the novel Brilliance

New York: Will Smith is reported to star and co-produce a film based on the futuristic novel Brilliance, about children born with superpowers, known as Brilliants.

The Hollywood star and screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, who worked together on projects such as “I Am Legend” and “I, Robot“, are teaming up again for the adaptation of the novel “Brilliance“.

The duo is in early stages of adaptation of Marcus Sakey”s book “Brilliance” published in 2013, which is about a world in which one per cent of the population has been born with special powers since 1980.

The former Fresh Prince will play the hero of the book, Nick Cooper, a federal agent with the ability to predict the future, according to Deadline. He is the father of a Brilliant daughter, and his job is to terminate Brilliants who use their powers for criminal activities.

Earlier this week, Will dropped the trailer for Bad Boys for Life, the third film in the franchise. For his next project, the two-time Oscar nominee will star as an assassin in Gemini Man, opening October 11.

Smith recently starred in “Aladdin“.