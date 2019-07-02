Hockey Patiala win Sub-Junior National Hockey Championship

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Hockey Patiala win
5

Bilaspur: Hockey Patiala won the 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (B Division) beating Hockey HIM 3-1 in the final today.

Savraj Singh (11′), Sehajbir Singh (12′), Sohib Akhtar (33′) scored for Hockey Patiala while Sagar Nanda (40′) scored for Hockey HIM.

Host Chhattisgarh Hockey finished third in the tournament after defeating Bengaluru Hockey Association 4-2.

Related Posts

Major League Baseball announces opening of its six office in…

Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic off to wining start, Cori…

Naveen congratulates TTFI, OSTTA for associating to host…

Sonu Nishad (5′), Sagar Yadav (28′), Captain Tarun Yadav (41′) and Gulshan Kaushik (55′) scored for Chhattisgarh Hockey while Aryan Xess (45′) and Sandeep Toppo (47′) scored for Bengaluru Hockey Association.

Yesterday, Hockey Patiala defeated Bengaluru Hockey Association 4-1 in the second Semifinal match to set the final clash with Hockey HIM.

Savraj Singh (18′, 60′), Sehajbir Singh (45′) and Avkash Singh Mann (55′) had scored for Hockey Patiala while Abhishek Yadav (43′) scored for Bengaluru Hockey Association.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.