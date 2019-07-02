Hockey Patiala win Sub-Junior National Hockey Championship

Bilaspur: Hockey Patiala won the 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (B Division) beating Hockey HIM 3-1 in the final today.

Savraj Singh (11′), Sehajbir Singh (12′), Sohib Akhtar (33′) scored for Hockey Patiala while Sagar Nanda (40′) scored for Hockey HIM.

Host Chhattisgarh Hockey finished third in the tournament after defeating Bengaluru Hockey Association 4-2.

Sonu Nishad (5′), Sagar Yadav (28′), Captain Tarun Yadav (41′) and Gulshan Kaushik (55′) scored for Chhattisgarh Hockey while Aryan Xess (45′) and Sandeep Toppo (47′) scored for Bengaluru Hockey Association.

Yesterday, Hockey Patiala defeated Bengaluru Hockey Association 4-1 in the second Semifinal match to set the final clash with Hockey HIM.

Savraj Singh (18′, 60′), Sehajbir Singh (45′) and Avkash Singh Mann (55′) had scored for Hockey Patiala while Abhishek Yadav (43′) scored for Bengaluru Hockey Association.