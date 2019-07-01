Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship Day 13 results

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Sub-Junior Men National Championship
4

Bilaspur: Hockey HIM and Hockey Patiala registered victories in their respective semifinal matches on day 13 of the 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (B Division).

Related Posts

World Cup 2019: ICC approves Agarwal as Shankar’s…

Executive Board rates FIH Pro League’s first edition a…

Vijay Shankar ruled out of ICC CWC 2019 due to toe injury

In the first Semifinal match, Hockey HIM beat Chhattisgarh Hockey 3-0 in a penalty shoot-out. The match was leveled at 1-1 at full-time as Sagar Yadav (24′) scored for Chhattisgarh Hockey while Gautam Paswan (29′) scored for Hockey HIM. In the penalty shoot-out, Sagar Nanda, Deepak and Javed Ansari scored for Hockey HIM.

In the second Semifinal match, Hockey Patiala beat Bengaluru Hockey Association 4-1 as Savraj Singh (18′, 60′), Sehajbir Singh (45′) and Avkash Singh Mann (55′) scored for Hockey Patiala while Abhishek Yadav (43′) scored for Bengaluru Hockey Association.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.