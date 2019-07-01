Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship Day 13 results

Bilaspur: Hockey HIM and Hockey Patiala registered victories in their respective semifinal matches on day 13 of the 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (B Division).

In the first Semifinal match, Hockey HIM beat Chhattisgarh Hockey 3-0 in a penalty shoot-out. The match was leveled at 1-1 at full-time as Sagar Yadav (24′) scored for Chhattisgarh Hockey while Gautam Paswan (29′) scored for Hockey HIM. In the penalty shoot-out, Sagar Nanda, Deepak and Javed Ansari scored for Hockey HIM.

In the second Semifinal match, Hockey Patiala beat Bengaluru Hockey Association 4-1 as Savraj Singh (18′, 60′), Sehajbir Singh (45′) and Avkash Singh Mann (55′) scored for Hockey Patiala while Abhishek Yadav (43′) scored for Bengaluru Hockey Association.