Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship Day 12 results

Bilaspur: Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey HIM, Bengaluru Hockey Association and Hockey Patiala registered victories in their respective Quarter-Final matches in the 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2019 (B Division) on Saturday.

In the first Quarter-Final match, Chhattisgarh Hockey beat Mumbai School Sports Association 10-0. Captain Tarun Yadav (4′, 6′, 22′, 28′, 34′), Sonu Nishad (27′, 33′), Sameer Yadav (54′, 59′) and Sagar Yadav (42′) scored for Chhattisgarh Hockey.

In the second Quarter-Final match, Hockey HIM defeated The Mumbai Hockey Association LTD 2-1. Dhananjay Prajapati (8′), Deepu (20′) scored for Hockey HIM while Govind Nag (42′) scored for The Mumbai Hockey Association LTD.

In the third Quarter-Final match, Bengaluru Hockey Association beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh 4-0. Ujjwal (39′, 53′), Akash Yadav (33′) and Royan Rodrigues (35′) scored for Bengaluru Hockey Association.

In the fourth Quarter-Final match, Hockey Patiala defeated Hockey Uttarakhand 12-0. Arshdeep Singh (6′, 9′, 47′), Bikramjit Singh (35′, 51′), Savraj Singh (37′, 40′), Captain Bharat Thakur (7′), Jaspal Singh (24′), Gurbakhsish Singh (25′), Sohib Akhtar (45′), Akash (57′) scored for Hockey Patiala.

Chhattisgarh Hockey will take on Hockey HIM in the first Semi-Final match on Monday while Bengaluru Hockey Association will face Hockey Patiala in the second Semi-Final.