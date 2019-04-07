Hockey India names 60 players for next Senior Men’s National Camp

New Delhi: Hockey India on Sunday named 60 players for the Senior Men’s National Camp which begins on April 8 at the Sports Authority of India Centre, Bengaluru.

The players have been selected basis their performance at the recently held 9th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2019 A Division as well as their recent International performances which includes the Indian junior men’s team.

In a big comeback, Harjeet Singh who had Captained the Indian team to win the 2016 Junior World Cup has been called up after nearly a gap of one year. His junior Indian team compatriots Santa Singh, Vikramjit Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Manpreet (Junior) and Armaan Qureshi who were not part of the previous National Camp have been named in the list of 60 players.

The list will be further pruned down to 33 Core probables after a selection trial to be held on 20 April 2019. “This list of players has been selected keeping in mind their recent International performances in both senior and junior men’s tournaments as well as the recently held Senior National Championships. While most of the senior players from the previous 33 core probable group have made it to this list, they are aware that they need to establish their potential during the trials to ensure they are picked in the final list of players who will stay on till 5 May 2019. No one’s place in the team is guaranteed and this group is highly competitive with some fresh young talents who are expected to add depth to our existing pool of players,” stated David John, High-Performance Director, Hockey India.

NATIONAL CAMPERS LIST:

GOALKEEPER

R SREEJESH

KRISHAN B PATHAK

JUGRAJ SINGH

PARAS MALHOTRA

JAGDEEP DAYAL

SANJAY B

SHIVRATNA RASAL

SURAJ KARKERA

DEFENDERS

HARMANPREET SINGH

VARUN KUMAR

BIRENDRA LAKRA

KOTHAJIT SINGH KHADANGBAM

AMIT ROHIDAS

JARMANPREET SINGH

RUPINDER PAL SINGH

VIKRAMJIT SINGH

GURINDER SINGH

DIPSAN TIRKEY

CARIAPPA KT KUNDYOLANDA

ROSHAN KEISHAM

GAGANPREET SINGH

SURENDER KUMAR

MID FIELDER

MANPREET SINGH

DHARMINDER SINGH

NILAKANTA SHARMA

CHINGLENSANA SINGH KANGUJAM

SAYYAD NAYAZ RAHIM

PARDEEP SINGH

P. SOMAIAH

JASKARAN SINGH

AMON MIRASH TIRKEY

ASHIS KUMAR TOPNO

NILAM SANJEEP XESS

RAJ KUMAR PAL

MANINDERJEET SINGH

MANPREET

YASHDEEP SIWACH

SANTA SINGH

SUMIT

HARDIK SINGH

HARJEET SINGH

POOVANNA I A

VIVEK SAGAR PRASAD

FORWARDS