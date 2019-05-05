Hockey India names 33 players for Junior Women’s National Coaching Camp

New Delhi: Hockey India on Sunday named 33 players for the Junior Women’s National Coaching Camp to begin on 6 May 2019 in Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.

The players will report to Coach Baljeet Singh Saini for the three-week-long National Coaching Camp that concludes on 24 May 2019.

On completion of National Coaching Camp, 18-member squad will be going to play 4-Nations Junior Women Invitational Tournament between hosts Ireland, Scotland, Canada and India from 25 May to June 7 and Belarus from June 8 to 15.

The 33-member Junior Core probables list includes goalkeepers Rashanpreet Kaur, Bichu Devi Kharibam and Kushboo. Among defenders Priyanka, Simran Singh, Marina Lalramnghaki, Gagandeep Kaur, Ishika Choudhary, Jotika Kalsi, Sumita, Akshata Dhekale, Usha, Parneet Kaur have been named.

The midfielders called-up for the camp includes Baljeet Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Chetna, Prabhleen Kaur, Preeti, Ajmina Kujur, Vaishnavi Phalke, Reet, Baljinder Kaur, Sushma Kumari. Forwards include Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Lalrindinki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Rutuja Pisal, Sangita Kumari, Yogita Bora and Annu.

Speaking about the Camp, Coach Baljeet Singh said, “The focus will be on fitness and understanding each players’ strength and temperament in pressure situations. We will also be looking at investing equal amount of time on mental training and will be closely working with the psychologist in SAI. This core group is a talented bunch, some of whom have played international matches while others have shown great promise in the domestic matches.”

List of 33 Junior Women Core Probable:

GOALKEEPERS

1. Rashanpreet Kaur

2. Bichu Devi Kharibam

3. Khushboo

DEFENDERS

4. Priyanka

5. Simran Singh

6. Marina Lalramnghaki

7. Gagandeep Kaur

8. Ishika Chaudhary

9. Jotika Kalsi

10. Sumita

11. Akshata Dhekale

12. Usha

13. Parneet Kaur

MID-FIELDERS

14. Baljeet Kaur

15. Mariana Kujur

16. Chetna

17. Prabhleen Kaur

18. Preeti

19. Ajmina Kujur

20. Vaishnavi Phalke

21. Reet

22. Baljinder Kaur

23. Sushma Kumari

FORWARD

24. Mumtaz Khan

25. Beauty Dungdung

26. Sharmila Devi

27. Deepika

28. Lalrindinki

29. Jiwan Kishori Toppo

30. Rutuja Pisal

31. Sangita Kumari

32. Yogita Bora

33. Annu