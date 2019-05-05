Hockey India names 33 players for Junior Women’s National Coaching Camp

New Delhi: Hockey India on Sunday named 33 players for the Junior Women’s National Coaching Camp to begin on 6 May 2019 in Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.
The players will report to Coach Baljeet Singh Saini for the three-week-long National Coaching Camp that concludes on 24 May 2019.
On completion of National Coaching Camp, 18-member squad will be going to play 4-Nations Junior Women Invitational Tournament between hosts Ireland, Scotland, Canada and India from 25 May to June 7 and Belarus from June 8 to 15.
The 33-member Junior Core probables list includes goalkeepers Rashanpreet Kaur, Bichu Devi Kharibam and Kushboo. Among defenders Priyanka, Simran Singh, Marina Lalramnghaki, Gagandeep Kaur, Ishika Choudhary, Jotika Kalsi, Sumita, Akshata Dhekale, Usha, Parneet Kaur have been named.
The midfielders called-up for the camp includes Baljeet Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Chetna, Prabhleen Kaur, Preeti, Ajmina Kujur, Vaishnavi Phalke, Reet, Baljinder Kaur, Sushma Kumari. Forwards include Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Lalrindinki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Rutuja Pisal, Sangita Kumari, Yogita Bora and Annu.
Speaking about the Camp, Coach Baljeet Singh said, “The focus will be on fitness and understanding each players’ strength and temperament in pressure situations. We will also be looking at investing equal amount of time on mental training and will be closely working with the psychologist in SAI. This core group is a talented bunch, some of whom have played international matches while others have shown great promise in the domestic matches.”
List of 33 Junior Women Core Probable:
GOALKEEPERS
1. Rashanpreet Kaur
2. Bichu Devi Kharibam
3. Khushboo
DEFENDERS
4. Priyanka
5. Simran Singh
6. Marina Lalramnghaki
7. Gagandeep Kaur
8. Ishika Chaudhary
9. Jotika Kalsi
10. Sumita
11. Akshata Dhekale
12. Usha
13. Parneet Kaur
MID-FIELDERS
14. Baljeet Kaur
15. Mariana Kujur
16. Chetna
17. Prabhleen Kaur
18. Preeti
19. Ajmina Kujur
20. Vaishnavi Phalke
21. Reet
22. Baljinder Kaur
23. Sushma Kumari
FORWARD
24. Mumtaz Khan
25. Beauty Dungdung
26. Sharmila Devi
27. Deepika
28. Lalrindinki
29. Jiwan Kishori Toppo
30. Rutuja Pisal
31. Sangita Kumari
32. Yogita Bora
33. Annu