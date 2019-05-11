Hockey India names 33 players for Junior Men’s National Coaching Camp

New Delhi: Hockey India today named the 33 Core Probables list for the upcoming Indian Junior Men’s National Coaching Camp scheduled to begin on May 13 2019.

Players will report at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru Campus for the three-week National Coaching Camp that concludes on 4 June 2019.

The focus of the camp will be on fitness and recognizing the right combinations to form the India Colts team for the upcoming 8 Nation Tournament starting June 10, 2019, in Madrid, Spain where Belgium, Germany, Great Britain, Argentina, Austria, the Netherlands, and hosts along with India will vie for top honours. “It will be a very competitive tournament for India and this National Camp will be vital in terms of improving the teams set plays. A lot of emphasis will be on speed work, agility and fitness. The Coaches will be watching the players closely to see how they perform under pressure situations,” stated Director High Performance, David John.

The Core Probables list includes goalkeepers Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan and Sahil Kumar Nayak, Defenders Suman Beck, Pratap Lakra, Sanjay, Sundram Singh Rajawat, Mandeep Mor, Parampreet Singh, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Nabin Kujur, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Niraj Kumar Waribam. The Midfielders called-up for the National Coaching Camp are Sukhman Singh, Gregory Xess, Ankit Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Gopi Kumar Sonkar, Vishal Antil, Surya NM, Maninder Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem.

While forwards Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Uttam Singh, S Karthi, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Amandeep Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Shivam Anand and Arshdeep Singh have been asked to report for the National Coaching Camp.

CORE PROBABLES LIST:

GOALKEEPER

1 PAWAN

2 PRASHANT KUMAR CHAUHAN

3 SAHIL KUMAR NAYAK

DEFENDERS

4 SUMAN BECK

5 PRATAP LAKRA

6 SANJAY

7 SUNDRAM SINGH RAJAWAT

8 MANDEEP MOR

9 PARAMPREET SINGH

10 DINACHANDRA SINGH MOIRANGTHEM

11 NABIN KUJUR

12 SHARDA NAND TIWARI

13 NIRAJ KUMAR WARIBAM

MID-FIELDERS

14 SUKHMAN SINGH

15 GREGORY XESS

16 ANKIT PAL

17 AKASHDEEP SINGH

18 VISHNU KANT SINGH

19 GOPI KUMAR SONKAR

20 VISHAL ANTIL

21 SURYA N M

22 MANINDER SINGH

23 RABICHANDRA SINGH MOIRANGTHEM

FORWARD

24 SUDEEP CHIRMAKO

25 RAHUL KUMAR RAJBHAR

26 UTTAM SINGH

27 S. KARTHI

28 DILPREET SINGH

29 ARAIJEET SINGH HUNDAL

30 AMANDEEP SINGH

31 PRABHJOT SINGH

32 SHIVAM ANAND

33 ARSHDEEP SINGH