Hockey India names 33 Core Probables for Indian Women’s National Camp

New Delhi: Hockey India today named the 33 core probable players for the Indian Women’s National Coaching Camp to begin on Monday, 2nd September 2019 at the Sports Authority of India Campus in Bengaluru.

The players will report to Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne for the three-week Camp that concludes on 22nd September 2019, following which the World No. 10 Indian team will travel to England for a 5-match bilateral series with the Great Britain team starting 27th September 2019.

Goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu and Bichu Devi Kharibam along with Defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Suman Devi Thoudam, Sunita Lakra, Salima Tete, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Mahima Choudhary and Nisha, have all been called-up for National Coaching Camp. While Midfielders Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Chetna, Reet, Karishma Yadav, Sonika and Namita Toppo will also report to camp on Monday.

Forwards Rani, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi, Priyanka Wankhede and Udita have been asked to report for the National Coaching Camp.

“It was a good experience for the team at the Olympic Test Event in Tokyo, and now we look to focus on preparing for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers. We will use this upcoming National Coaching Camp to stay in the rhythm, and to maintain our levels going into the Qualifiers. We also have a Tour of England coming up, which will also help us because playing matches against a strong opposition is good for our rhythm, and also gives us the chance to see where we can improve,” expressed Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne.

International Hockey Federation on Thursday announced that the Indian Women’s Hockey team will be playing their FIH Olympic Qualifiers at home, and Marijne said that it will be a boost for his team. “It will be the first time for a lot of our girls that they will be playing at home so we are all very excited. For us, it is important to focus on our game, and not worry about other factors involved. However, we will have a lot of people watching us, and I am sure it will serve as a huge boost to all the members of our team,” said the Dutchman.

Core Probables List

GOALKEEPERS

Savita Rajani Etimarpu Bichu Devi Kharibam

DEFENDERS

Deep Grace Ekka Reena Khokhar Suman Devi Thoudam Sunita Lakra Salima Tete Manpreet Kaur Gurjit Kaur Rashmita Minz Mahima Choudhary Nisha

MIDFIELDERS

Nikki Pradhan Monika Neha Goyal Lilima Minz Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam Chetna Reet Karishma Yadav Sonika Namita Toppo

FORWARDS