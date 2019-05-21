Hockey India names 18-member Indian Junior Women’s team for U21 4-Nations Tournament

New Delhi: Hockey India on Tuesday named the 18-member Indian Junior Women’s Team for the Cantor Fitzgerald U21 International 4-Nations Tournament at Dublin in Ireland followed by matches against Belarus to be held at Baranovichi in Belarus.

The Indian team will first travel to Dublin, Ireland where they will play a match each against the Irish National team and Canada Junior Women’s team on 28 May and 29 May 2019, respectively.

This will be followed by the Cantor Fitzgerald U21 International 4-Nations Tournament featuring India, Ireland, Canada and Scotland which is scheduled to be held from 31 May – 4th June 2019.

The team will then play yet another match against the Irish National Team on 6 June 2019 following which, the Indian Junior Women’s team will travel to Belarus to play five matches with the host nation’s Senior, Junior and Development teams starting 9 June 2019.

The Indian Junior Women’s Team will be Captained by Suman Devi Thoudam and Vice-Captained by Gagandeep Kaur.

Bichu Devi Kharibam and Khushboo have been selected as the Goalkeepers who will guard the goal-posts, while Defenders Ishika Chaudhary, Priyanka, Mahima Choudhary, Simran Singh will join Suman Devi Thoudam and Gagandeep Kaur in the backline.

Midfielders Preeti, Mariana Kujur, Chetna, Ajmina Kujur and Baljeet Kaur will command the mid-field for India, while the forward-line will feature Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Sharmila Devi, Reet, and Lalrindiki.