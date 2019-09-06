Hockey India launches Online Registration Portal for Registered Member Units

New Delhi: In another initiative towards utilizing and implementing a real-time registration system, Hockey India today launched a new and custom-built application “Hockey India Member Units Portal”.

The Online Portal would enable Hockey India registered Member Units to shift from the existing manual system to digitalized system for registration of players & officials, online application for Temporary and Permanent Player transfers, submission of documents for future National Championships including Team Entry form, submission of participation fee etc.

Following the guidelines of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India; Hockey India Member Unit Portal would also enable Member Units to submit the necessary documentation for Membership compliance, conduct of State level events, audit reports etc., online on the portal.

Hockey India registered Member Units will be able to easily register new players however will need to ensure that necessary documentation relevant to respective category is completed. After approval of a player by Hockey India, each player will be registered under the Hockey India portal which is valid for the entire career of the player and post that the player will not be able to change information such as date of birth, father’s name thus curbing age fraud cases, document fraud cases etc. Once a player is registered and approved under the Hockey India Member Unit Portal, he / she will be issued with their Hockey India ID Card. Only the Players who are registered under Hockey India Member Unit Portal would be allowed to compete in any of the future Hockey India National Championships.

Once the documentation is completed which would be verified and approved by the competent authority, Member Units will have the option of registering their teams for the future Hockey India National Championships only from the pool of approved players of their Member Unit.

The platform will be further developed in second phase where all State – organized events/ Championships, Coach’s, Technical Official’s registration, information related to Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway etc. will be made online.

The robust process will ensure verified documentation, emphasised Hockey India President Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmed. He said, “The purpose of this initiative is to ensure smooth transition from manual system to digitised process where every information is verified and documented. It was a unanimous decision by the National Federation to go paperless and make data easily accessible. Though initially some State Member Units may find it difficult to get used to the new process, a user manual will be circulated to the Member Units and we will also have Hockey India officials available to ensure smooth transition.