Hockey India contributes Rs 31 lakh towards CMRF

Bhubaneswar: Coming forward to help the state government in relief and restoration of cyclone-affected areas of Odisha, Hockey India contributed Rs 31 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) today.

On the behalf of Indian Olympic Association and Federation of Indian Hockey, Dr Narendra Batra and President of Hockey India, Mustaque Ahmed today handed over a cheque bearing Rs 31 lakh to the Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, Sri Naveen Patnaik, at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

The Odisha Chief Minister has appealed the people from all walks of life to generously contribute towards the CMRF for relief and restoration work in the cyclone-affected areas of the state.