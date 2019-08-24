Hockey India condoles demise of Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Hockey India on Saturday condoled the sad demise of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who was also a huge supporter of Indian hockey.

An avid sports lover, Jaitley passed away on Saturday at the age of 66. A political icon whose contribution and support to Indian hockey can never be forgotten, Jaitley held various cabinet portfolios of Finance, Defence, Corporate Affairs, Commerce and Industry, and Law and Justice during the span of his career in politics. Most recently, he served as the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of the Government of India from 2014 to 2019.

One of his various contributions to the sport of hockey, in November 2018, Jaitley launched a coffee-table book titled, “Hockey: A Saga of Triumph, Pain and Dreams”, in a zest to document the triumphs and tears of Indian hockey.

Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India, condoled Jaitley’s demise. “I am deeply saddened by the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley ji. He was not just a political icon, but an astute statesman and an avid sports lover. Mr Jaitley always supported Indian Hockey throughout his career, and will be remembered fondly. On behalf of Hockey India, our sincere prayers that his soul finds eternal peace, and our heartfelt condolences to his family,” he said.