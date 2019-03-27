Hockey India announces women’s team for Malaysia tour

New Delhi: Hockey India has named the 18-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the five-match Series at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia from April 4.

The eight-day tour will see Savita leading the team along with Deep Grace Ekka as the Vice-Captain.

Savita will be joined by Rajni Etimarpu as goalkeepers for India. The Defence line-up includes youngster Salima Tete, Reena Khokar, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, and Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam along with Sunita Lakra who is making a comeback into the squad after missing the Spain Tour.

In the midfield, experienced Monika returned from injury as she joins Karishma Yadav, Nikki Pradhan, Neha Goyal, and Lilima Minz. The forward line includes Jyoti, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navjot Kaur and Navneet Kaur.

Speaking about the tour ahead of Olympic Qualifying events, Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne said, “One of the things we wanted to improve after the Spain Tour was our One Vs One defending and create more opportunities after we intercept the ball. These are the two key areas we want to focus on in Malaysia and we keep working on individual consistency of players.”

In the absence of Skipper Rani and experienced Namita Toppo, Marijne said, it is an opportunity for the youngsters and must make use of it. “Young players get to show their best performance on international level and it’s important and it’s important for us in case of creating depth in the selection.”