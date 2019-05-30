Hockey India aims to support Odisha Govt by contribution towards CMRF

Bhubaneswar: With the city of Bhubaneswar recovering from damage caused by Cyclone Fani with its passionate volunteers helping the organisers gear up to host the FIH Men’s Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019, Hockey India has decided to reciprocate their support to the Government of Odisha by announcing that all profits from the sale of match tickets will be given to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Odisha.

In the build-up to the FIH Men’s Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019, the people of Odisha have come out in support of the tournament as 150 volunteers including liaison officers, ball patrols, media coordinators, competitions assistants, etc have signed up to help in the conduct of a successful event. Hockey India on Monday also organised volunteer orientation to make sure that the people involved were briefed on their roles and responsibilities. The briefing, chaired by Mr. BN Bhushan, Joint Director Hockey India, and Mr. Vikram Pal Singh, Senior Manager – Competitions and Development, saw the volunteers being oriented to key routes to and from the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, available facilities, parking as well as imparted with soft skills like key do’s & don’ts, hygiene and respect for guests. All drivers recruited will be catered for by the organisers in terms of food and accommodation for the entire duration. The drivers have been recruited basis a zero-accident record.

Other preparations are further underway alongside regular training, orientation and drills with volunteers, sports specific volunteers, ball kids, flag bearers, spectator services, hospitality and guest management. All the recruits for these functions are from the Sports Department Hostel of Bhubaneswar, Sundergarh and Rourkela. Also, each participating country and group of FIH Technical Officials will be assigned a Liaison Officer appointed to ensure smooth management of all incoming teams from different countries.

By donating all profits accumulated through the match ticket sales to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Odisha, Hockey India is aiming to support the Odisha State Government and the people of Odisha, and encourage more such contributions from the sporting fraternity for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Odisha.

Thanking the volunteers from Odisha for their continued contribution in conducting world-class hockey events in the city of Bhubaneswar, Hockey India President, Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, said, “Hockey India is extremely grateful to the people of Odisha for supporting the sport of hockey in such a difficult moment as well. It is fantastic to see the response we have received from the local people, and I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Odisha State Government for doing exceptional and prompt work in readying the Kalinga Hockey Stadium for the upcoming FIH Men’s Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019. I would also like to thank all the volunteers involved in conducting of such events. These young responsible citizens of the state have always come out willingly to help us in organising some of the best hockey tournaments the world has seen.”

“We have been immensely saddened seeing the destruction and loss caused by Cyclone Fani, and to reciprocate the love and support showed by Odisha to the sport of hockey, we are going to give all the proceeds from the match ticket sales to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Odisha. Our aim is to help in rebuilding the state of Odisha through whatever contributions that we can make,” he added.