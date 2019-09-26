Hockey Haryana win 3rd Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Ch’ship Kanpur UP 2019 (Combined Men &Women)

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Hockey Haryana defeated Uttar Pradesh Hockey to win the Combined Men and Women category at 3rd Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Championship Kanpur Uttar Pradesh 2019.

The Combined Men and Women category was held today here at the Hockey Complex, Green Park Stadium. Hockey Odisha, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh Hockey qualified for the semi-finals after winning their respective knockout matches early on in the day.

In the first Semi-Final, Hockey Haryana recorded a comfortable 6-3 victory over Hockey Odisha. Anu set the ball rolling for Hockey Haryana with two goals in the opening minutes of the match. Hockey Haryana rode on the momentum and kept finding the back of the net. Hockey Odisha scored a goal just before half-time and notched another one at the start of the second half, but Hockey Haryana kept inching ahead and eventually walked off the field as winners. Anu (1′, 3′), Pardeep Mor (4′, 14′) and Captain Mandeep Antil (17′, 18′) scored for Hockey Haryana, while Sushil Dhanwar (10′), Albert Tete (13′) and Prasad Kujur (18′) scored for Hockey Odisha.

In the second Semi-Final, Uttar Pradesh Hockey raced away with the match when they scored five goals in the first half, while Hockey Karnataka couldn’t find a breakthrough. Eventually, Uttar Pradesh Hockey won the match 8-4. Hockey Karnataka tried to fight back in the second half, but Uttar Pradesh Hockey ensured that they held a comfortable lead throughout the match. Raj Kumar Pal (3′, 10′, 16′), Mohd. Saif Khan (18′, 20′), Lalrin Diki (5′), Saurabh Anand (8′) and Captain Mohd Amir Khan (9′) scored for Uttar Pradesh Hockey, while Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (11′, 17′, 18′) and Abharan Sudev (14′) were the scorers for Hockey Karnataka.

Hockey Haryana defeated Uttar Pradesh Hockey 5-4 in a high-octane Final. Hockey Haryana raced away with the game when they notched four goals in the first half. However, Uttar Pradesh Hockey turned the tables in the second half and put immense pressure on the Hockey Haryana defense line. They scored four goals and kept all fans at the edge of their seats until the last minute, but eventually, Uttar Pradesh Hockey fell short of Hockey Haryana by one goal in the end. Pardeep Mor (2′, 18′), Deepika (7′, 8′) and Captain Mandeep Antil (4′) scored for Hockey Haryana, while Raj Kumar Pal (12′, 13′, 17′) and Captain Mohd Amir Khan (19′) were the scorers for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.