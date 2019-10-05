Hitman Rohit Sharma first Indian Test opener to score ton in all formats

Visakhapatnam: Rohit Sharma’s show with his bat as an opener continued in the 2nd innings as he became the first Indian Test opener to score ton in all formats here on Saturday.

With his 9th six in Vizag, Rohit also holds the record of most number of sixes in a match in all the three formats of the game.

After becoming the fourth Indian batsman to score a century in his maiden innings as an opener in Test cricket, Rohit Sharma went on to score half-century in the second innings of the Test to break Rahul Dravid’s record.

With his 12th fifty in Test cricket, Rohit Sharma also surpassed Rahul Dravid’s record for most number of consecutive fifty-plus scores in Tests at home. Dravid had hit 6 successive fifty-plus scores between 1997 and 1998.

Earlier, in the day, India had ended South Africa’s first innings with a score of 431 runs.