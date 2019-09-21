Hit-man 8 runs away to become highest run-getter in T20I cricket

Bengaluru: Indian hit-man Rohit Sharma is just eight runs away from making a world record in T20 international as he is eight runs behind Indian Captain Virat Kohli.

The battle of T20I dominance between India captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma will continue when the Men in Blue take on South Africa in the 3rd T20I in Bengaluru on Sunday. Rohit Sharma opens the batting for India and if he scores 8 runs, he could easily surpass the Indian skipper.

During the second T20I against South Africa, Virat Kohli surpassed Rohit to become the highest run-scorer in the shortest format of the game, but the Indian vice-captain can reclaim his position in the third T20I.

Meanwhile, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is also not so far from achieving an incredible milestone. Dhawan is just four runs away from scoring 7000 runs in T20 cricket. Dhawan will become the fourth Indian to achieve the milestone after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina.

Kohli’s unbeaten 72 runs to surpass Rohit and become the highest run-scorer. Virat Kohli has 2,441 runs in the format while his teammate Rohit has 2,434 runs, which means he needs just eight runs to reclaim the spot.

Meanwhile, India has continued the winning streak in T20I cricket as they beat South Africa by 7 wickets in Mohali.

Reportedly, India and South Africa will play the third and final T20I on September 22 at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy stadium.