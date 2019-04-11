History-sheeter arrested in Bhubaneswar, gun seized

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police on Thursday arrested a history-sheeter in front of Sai Temple in Bhubaneswar and seized a gun from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Gudu alias Pradosh Pattnaik (22) of Badapokharia village under Nirakarpur police station limits in Khurda district.

According to a press note issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack UPD, while conducting day patrolling in Kesora, ASI Pramesha Kumar Sahoo received a reliable input that a youth was moving on a bike with illegal arms.

Acting on the input, ASI Sahoo intercepted the youth on suspicion and during the search, a countrymade pistol with one 7.62 mm live bullet was seized from his possession. The bike seized from him was also found to be stolen, the police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that as many as 15 criminal cases are registered against accused Guddu in several police stations in Cuttack. While two cases are still pending against the accused in Badambadi police station, eight cases in Chauliaganj PS, and one each at Malgodown, Lalbagh, Barang, Kandarpur, and Madhupatna police stations.

“Saheed Nagar Police has registered a case (171/19) under Sections 379, 411, 482, of the IPC and 25 of the Arms Act against the accused and sent to judicial custody,” the press note said, and added that further investigation is underway to ascertain involvement of other persons or presence of any racket.