History! Air India becomes world’s first airline to use TaxiBot on Airbus flight

New Delhi: National carrier Air India scripted history today by becoming the first airline in the world to use a TaxiBot on an Airbus A320 aircraft operating a commercial flight with passengers onboard.

The flight AI 665, operating from Delhi to Mumbai, was flagged off by Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani at Terminal 3 on Tuesday.

Called TaxiBot, the tractor was developed by Israel Aerospace Industries, in partnership with a French company, and successfully towed a commercial Air India flight carrying passengers from Delhi to Mumbai to the runway for take-off.

A TaxiBot (Taxiing Robot), is a pilot-controlled semi-robotic towbar-less aircraft tractor used as alternate taxiing equipment.

The initiative was led by the airline’s director operations Captain Amitabh Singh, whose team also helped the airline become the first Indian carrier to chart the polar route to San Francisco which led to savings in flying time, fuel consumption and curbing carbon footprint.

The Taxibot can tow aircraft from parking bays to the runway while the plane’s engines are switched off.

In addition, the Taxibot is also expected to help cut down on CO2 emissions – up to 800 kilograms are emitted for every 15 minutes – according to a spokesperson from KSU Aviation, the Indian firm that has an agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to operate Taxibot in the country.