History! Air India becomes world’s first airline to use TaxiBot on Airbus flight

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Air India becomes world’s first airline to use TaxiBot
0

New Delhi: National carrier Air India scripted history today by becoming the first airline in the world to use a TaxiBot on an Airbus A320 aircraft operating a commercial flight with passengers onboard.

The flight AI 665, operating from Delhi to Mumbai, was flagged off by Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani at Terminal 3 on Tuesday.

Called TaxiBot, the tractor was developed by Israel Aerospace Industries, in partnership with a French company, and successfully towed a commercial Air India flight carrying passengers from Delhi to Mumbai to the runway for take-off.

Related Posts

PM Modi pays tribute to former President Abdul Kalam on…

Delhi Police conducts midnight raid on illegal firecrackers…

VHP denied permission to light diyas at Ayodhya’s disputed…

A TaxiBot (Taxiing Robot), is a pilot-controlled semi-robotic towbar-less aircraft tractor used as alternate taxiing equipment.

The initiative was led by the airline’s director operations Captain Amitabh Singh, whose team also helped the airline become the first Indian carrier to chart the polar route to San Francisco which led to savings in flying time, fuel consumption and curbing carbon footprint.

The Taxibot can tow aircraft from parking bays to the runway while the plane’s engines are switched off.

In addition, the Taxibot is also expected to help cut down on CO2 emissions – up to 800 kilograms are emitted for every 15 minutes – according to a spokesperson from KSU Aviation, the Indian firm that has an agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to operate Taxibot in the country.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

PM Modi pays tribute to former President Abdul Kalam on…

Delhi Police conducts midnight raid on illegal firecrackers…

VHP denied permission to light diyas at Ayodhya’s disputed…

1 of 3,075