Historic! Wing Commander S Dhami first female officer to become Flight Commander

New Delhi: Women have been slowly breaking the glass ceiling and this has been proved again as Indian Air Force’s Wing Commander Shaliza Dhami is the first female officer in the country to become Flight Commander of a flying unit.

Shaliza, who wanted to be a pilot since she was in 9th grade, has been serving the IAF for 15 years. She was also the first female flying instructor, and the first woman officer to get a permanent commission of the flying branch.

Shaliza Dhami is a permanent commission officer of the flying branch in the Indian Air Force and has been flying choppers.

Flight Commander is the second in command of the unit meaning that she is the number two in the unit after the commanding officer.

She took charge of a Chetak helicopter unit at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Chetak is a single-engine turboshaft, light utility helicopter with a capacity of 6 passengers and has a maximum speed of 220 km/hour.

The historic achievement also garnered appreciation and acknowledgement from a wide spectrum.