Sambalpur: The water level in Hirakud dam reportedly stood almost full against the optimal storage capacity of 630 feet by 6 am today.

According to sources, the water inflow and outflow of the dam remained 70,990 cusecs.

As many as three gates of Hirakud dam remained opened today in order to maintain the water level at the reservoir.

The dam authorities had yesterday opened one gate at 9 pm to release excess water.