Sambalpur: The water level in Hirakud dam reportedly stood at 628.25 ft (falling) against the optimal storage capacity of 630 feet by 6 am today.

According to sources, the water inflow into the dam remained 1,52,775 cusecs and the outflow of excess water was 2,16,308 cusecs by 6 am today.

As many as 12 gates of Hirakud dam remained opened today in order to maintain the water level at the reservoir.