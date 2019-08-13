Hirakud Dam’s water level continues to rise

Sambalpur: The rising water level in Hirakud Dam reservoir touched 615.54 feet by 9 AM on Tuesday morning following heavy rainfall in the upper catchment area of Mahanadi River.

According to reports, Quantum of floodwater inflow into the reservoir stands at 80,491 cubic feet per second. Similarly, the outflow was 18,519 cubic feet per second.

The dam authorities had already decided to open the sluice gates on August 14 to release the season’s first flood water.

The maximum storage capacity of the dam is 630 feet, while the dead storage level of the reservoir for agriculture and power generation is 590 feet. The dead storage level for industries is 595 feet.