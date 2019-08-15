Hirakud Dam to open 16 more sluice gates today

Sambalpur: The Hirakud Dam authorities have decided to open 16 more sluice gates today following the rise of water level in the reservoir due to the excess inflow of water in the upper catchment area.

According to information by the Hirakud Dam control room, the water level touched 621.23 feet. Around 1, 57, 659 cusec water is entering the dam against the outflow of 14,639 cusec water.

Latest update of the flow of water (cusecs) at various points with discharge from Hirakud by 9 AM:

-Belgaon (Tel R): 65,500 Falling

-Patharla (Tel R): 2,19,143 Falling

-Khairmal (Mahandi R): 3,35,000 Steady

-Barmul (Mahandi R): 5,18,250 Falling

-Mundali (Mahandi R): 8,80,590 Falling

With the opening of more sluice gate, a possible flood-like situation is likely to occur in the low-lying areas.

Notably, on Wednesday, one sluice gate was opened to release excess floodwater from the reservoir into the basin due to the increase in inflow caused by heavy rainfall in upper catchment areas of Mahanadi river. Later, the sluice gate was closed.