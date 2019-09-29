Hindutva ideology is a malign distortion of Hinduism: Shashi Tharoor

Hindutva ideology
New Delhi: Hindutva politics is an assault on life-affirming religion of Hinduism, writer-politician Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said.

Tharoor said the political project of Hindutva is nothing less than an assault on Hinduism.

In his latest book “The Hindu Way – An Introduction To Hinduism”, which is a sequel to his bestseller “Why I Am a Hindu”, Tharoor, 63,has delved deep into Hinduism’s most important schools of thought such as Advaita Vedanta.

Tharoor in his book has probed the fundamentals and complexities of Hinduism. He presents both of its ancient texts and the modern beliefs of Hindutva descriptively.

The author of 18 books notes that the Hindutva ideology is a malign distortion of Hinduism, which is a religion of astonishing breadth and of awe-inspiring tolerance.

