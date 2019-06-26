Hindus in Ayodhya gift land to Muslims for burial ground

Ayodhya: Hindus in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh have donated land to Muslims for a burial ground. The laudable gesture could ease tension between two communities.

Media reports said the land was donated in Belarikhan village under the Gosaiganj Assembly constituency here.

According to reports, the land was a bone of contention between the two communities for years. Surya Kumar Jhinkan Maharaj, a local seer, and eight other shareholders, signed the registered deed for 1.25 bissas of land on June 20 to bury the dispute forever.

Maharaj said: “The land belonged to Hindus as per records. It is by the side of a graveyard and some Muslims have buried their dead on the land. There were disputes and tension. But now, we have settled the matter”.

Officials said it’s a gift from the Hindu community through a proper deed and stamp duty and the land will soon be entered in revenue records.