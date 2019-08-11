Hindu supremacy will lead to suppression of Muslims: Imran Khan

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Hindu supremacy
7

New Delhi: Pakistan premier Imran Khan has alleged that the crackdown in Kashmir is unfolding according to RSS ideology, according to reports.

Khan ranted on Twitter: “I am afraid this RSS ideology of Hindu Supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan Supremacy, will not stop; instead it will lead to suppression of Muslims in India & eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan”.

Related Posts

Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand closed following landslide

Amit Shah releases book on M Venkaiah Naidu’s two years in…

EVMs can’t be tampered, says CEC Sunil Arora

Reacting to India’s move on Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan on August 7 downgraded ties with India by expelling Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria. It also suspended trade ties with New Delhi.

Pakistan has also suspended people-to-people contact by suspending the Thar Express services between Jodhpur and Karachi. Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Friday announced the suspension of the Delhi-Lahore bus service.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.