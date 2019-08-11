Hindu supremacy will lead to suppression of Muslims: Imran Khan

New Delhi: Pakistan premier Imran Khan has alleged that the crackdown in Kashmir is unfolding according to RSS ideology, according to reports.

Khan ranted on Twitter: “I am afraid this RSS ideology of Hindu Supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan Supremacy, will not stop; instead it will lead to suppression of Muslims in India & eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan”.

Reacting to India’s move on Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan on August 7 downgraded ties with India by expelling Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria. It also suspended trade ties with New Delhi.

Pakistan has also suspended people-to-people contact by suspending the Thar Express services between Jodhpur and Karachi. Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Friday announced the suspension of the Delhi-Lahore bus service.