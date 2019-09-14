Hindi Diwas celebrated today

New Delhi: Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14 as it marks the significance of the day when the country’s Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi as the official language of the Republic of India in 1949.

Under Article 343 of the Indian Constitution, Hindi written in Devanagari script was adopted as the official language.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated across the country by schools through poems, stories and cultural as well as literary programmes held to educate children. Social media users also take the opportunity to share quotes and poems to celebrate Hindi Diwas.

According to the organization Ethnologue, Hindi is the third most spoken language in the world.

The President of the country on this day presents the Rajbhasha awards in Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan to those who have contributed immensely to the growth and promotion of Hindi.

Stalwarts like Beohar Rajendra Simha, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kaka Kalelkar, Maithili Sharan Gupt and Seth Govind Das lobbied hard in favour of Hindi to be made the official language of India.

On September 14, 1949, which marked the 50th birthday of Hindi scholar and stalwart Beohar Rajendra Simha, his hard work paid off and Hindi was adopted as the official language of the country.